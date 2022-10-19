Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA pushes final date of registration to October 23; here's why

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA pushes final date of registration to October 23 |

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has pushed the state's National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 registration final date to October 23, 5:30 pm. Candidates can now apply for NEET UG 2022 counselling process on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in by the new deadline.

As per an official notification by the KEA, the registration dates for medical, dental, and AYUSH courses are extended due to technical glitches in the servers. Earlier KEA delayed the online registration date for NEET UG counselling for state quota admissions to October 20, 2022.

Candidates registering for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 must have all the original documents during the process of document verification. KEA will release the revised schedule for Karnataka NEET UG counselling on its official website shortly.