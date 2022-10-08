Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule out; read details here

Representational image |

Bhopal: The NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule has been made public by the Department of Medical Education (DME) in Madhya Pradesh. For the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programmes, online registration will begin on October 12 and run through October 20 on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

The openings will be announced by the Department of Medical Education on October 17, and after objections, the final vacancies will be announced on October 19. On October 19, the state merit list will be made public.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to register online at Dme.mponline.gov.in :

dme.mponline.gov.in is the official website to visit.

NEET UG 2022 Counseling Window should be selected.

Enter the relevant information and upload the appropriate documents.

Pay fees and press "Submit" to download and print the application form for your records.

The round one seat allocation results will be made public by the DME Madhya Pradesh on October 28. The in-person reporting period at medical and dental colleges will run from October 29 to November 4.

For the purpose of admitting students to various undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing, the counselling procedure will be undertaken.