e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMadhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule out; read details here

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule out; read details here

The round one seat allocation results will be made public by the DME Madhya Pradesh on October 28. The in-person reporting period at medical and dental colleges will run from October 29 to November 4.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

Bhopal: The NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule has been made public by the Department of Medical Education (DME) in Madhya Pradesh. For the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programmes, online registration will begin on October 12 and run through October 20 on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

The openings will be announced by the Department of Medical Education on October 17, and after objections, the final vacancies will be announced on October 19. On October 19, the state merit list will be made public.

Read Also
Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022 dates announced; check out complete schedule here
article-image

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to register online at Dme.mponline.gov.in :

  • dme.mponline.gov.in is the official website to visit.

  • NEET UG 2022 Counseling Window should be selected.

  • Enter the relevant information and upload the appropriate documents.

  • Pay fees and press "Submit" to download and print the application form for your records.

The round one seat allocation results will be made public by the DME Madhya Pradesh on October 28. The in-person reporting period at medical and dental colleges will run from October 29 to November 4.

For the purpose of admitting students to various undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing, the counselling procedure will be undertaken.

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: School principal slapped with POCSO for molesting five students in Durg

Chhattisgarh: School principal slapped with POCSO for molesting five students in Durg

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule out; read details here

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule out; read details here

Texas school shooting: Uvalde suspends school police force months after mass killing

Texas school shooting: Uvalde suspends school police force months after mass killing

Afghanistan: Taliban drives out Afghan schoolgirls who are nearing puberty

Afghanistan: Taliban drives out Afghan schoolgirls who are nearing puberty

Figuring out transportation in Ireland as Indian students

Figuring out transportation in Ireland as Indian students