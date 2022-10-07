e-Paper Get App
Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022 dates announced; check out complete schedule here

The first round of Assam NEET UG counselling will take place between October 17 and October 28, 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | PTI
Guwahati: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 schedule has been announced by Assam's Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

DME Assam will conduct the counselling in accordance with Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) schedule for state counselling. The first round of Assam NEET UG counselling will take place between October 17 and October 28, 2022. In order to provide admission to candidates in a variety of undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing, DME Assam will conduct the counselling procedure.

Starting on October 17, applicants can apply for Assam NEET UG round 1 counselling. The round 1 seat allocation result's last date for joining the designated institute is November 4, 2022. The second round of Assam NEET UG counselling will take place between November 7 and November 18, 2022.

article-image

Here are some important dates for Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022

  • Assam NEET UG round 1 counselling - October 17 to 28, 2022.

  • Last date of joining - November 4, 2022.

  • Round 2 counselling - November 7 to 18, 2022.

  • Last date of joining - November 21, 2022.

  • Mop-up round counselling - December 6 to 12, 2022.

  • Last date of joining - December 16, 2022.

  • Commencement of academic session 2022-23 for UG courses -December 20, 2022.

