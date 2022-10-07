Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022 dates announced; check out complete schedule here

Representational image | PTI

Guwahati: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 schedule has been announced by Assam's Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

DME Assam will conduct the counselling in accordance with Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) schedule for state counselling. The first round of Assam NEET UG counselling will take place between October 17 and October 28, 2022. In order to provide admission to candidates in a variety of undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing, DME Assam will conduct the counselling procedure.

Starting on October 17, applicants can apply for Assam NEET UG round 1 counselling. The round 1 seat allocation result's last date for joining the designated institute is November 4, 2022. The second round of Assam NEET UG counselling will take place between November 7 and November 18, 2022.

Here are some important dates for Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022