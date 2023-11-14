Karnataka: KEA Bans Head Cover During Exams; Allowed Mangalsutras & Toe Rings

KEA Bans Head Cover During Exams, Mangalsutras & Toe Rings Allowed | PTI Photo

Bengaluru: Reversing its earlier decision of allowing Hijab during competitive exams, the Karnataka government has made major changes banning all forms of head cover in the exam hall during recruitment exams for various boards and corporations to avoid malpractice. Thought the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has not explicitly ban hijab, it is implied by the new guidelines.

Notice came in order to stop malpractices during exam

The order states that this is part of the effort to stop exam malpractices using bluetooth devices.

The official notice released by KEA says, "Any garment or cap that covers head, mouth or ears” at the exam hall has been banned from now onwards."

The announcement by KEA came prior to various board and recruitment exams to held in a few days. The recruitment exams of various boards and corporations are to be held on November 18 and 19 across the state.

Mangalsutra and toe rings allowed

Earlier on November 6, a woman appearing for the Karnataka Public Service Commission examination was asked to remove her 'mangalsutra' before entering the exam hall.

After protests by Hindutva groups, the KEA has now allowed women to wear mangalasutra and toe rings in the examination hall while restricting other jewellery.

Karnataka allowed Hijab earlier

Earlier in October, the Higher Education Minister of the State, MC Sudhakar had allowed aspirants to come to examination centres wearing the Hijab sparking off protests by right-wing groups.

However, after complaints of usage of Bluetooth devices by certain students the state government this time decided to enforce the ban.

Govt ordered CID Probe

The State government had on November 11 ordered a probe by the state CID into an incident where candidates at Kalaburagi and Yadgir examination centres allegedly used Bluetooth devices for writing the exams conducted by the KEA in October, 2023.

Guidelines for Men and Women

The exam dress code restricts girls from wearing high heeled shoes, jeans and T-shirts, while men are permitted to wear half-sleeve shirts which are not tucked into their trousers.

In 2022, the Supreme Court had upheld the Karnataka government's decision on banning the Hijab in classrooms that came under the state. The State government had at the time also extended this order to other Board exams like Class X and XII as well as the Common Entrance Test conducted by the KEA.

(with ANI inputs)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)