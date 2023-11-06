KPSC Exam Sparks Controversy, Authorities Ask Candidates To Remove 'Mangalsutras' Before Entering Hall | Representative image

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has been on the receiving end after its controversial decision came to light. According to the reports, the exam authorities asked female candidates to remove their 'Mangalsutras' while appearing for the Karnataka civil service examination (KPSC).

Instructions given at the last minute

Exam authorities reportedly instruct these rules to female candidate while they were entering the examination hall. This controversy has sparked the debate about cultural sensitivity and the consistency of examination procedures within the state.

Karnataka civil service exam (CSE) was conducted by the KPSC at Government Pre-University College for Girls in Kalaburagi. According to the reports, students were also asked to remove other ornaments including earrings, chains, and toe rings to prevent any irregularities during the examination.

Read Also Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Requests Centre To Conduct Competitive Exams In Kannada

Allegations of favoring a particular community

As per the report, some students were asked to remove their mangalsutra, however they (exam authorities) allowed a few female candidates to wear Hijab inside the exam hall after they were checked.

A news agency quotes a student, "There is no requirement to remove the "Mangalsutra" in Hindu culture but can be removed when required, the student said. "We will remove them when we have to. I removed my Mangalsutra and toe ring and went in." Just like how they checked for hijab and allowed them, they should have also checked us and allowed us inside", added the student.

KEA cheating case

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) was in the headlines recently after a few candidates were caught using Bluetooth devices in the examination hall at the Sharanabasaveshwara University.

The accused, identified as Trimurthy was arrested along with his brother Ambarish, and the other three have been arrested on Saturday, in Kalaburagi after an FIR was filed at Ashok Nagar police station.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)