Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Requests Centre To Conduct Competitive Exams In Kannada

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, during his speech at the Karnataka Rajyotsava held in Bengaluru at the Kanteerava stadium, requested the central leadership to conduct competitive exams for the jobs at the central government. He also urged that these exams to be held in the regional language Kannada.

He also put forth a point that he is against the idea of conducting these exams just in the Hindi and English languages.

"Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad has rightly said that the Central government conducts the exams only in Hindi and English. We need to oppose it. Our children will write the exams in the language they know.", said CM Siddaramaiah.

"I will request our Prime Minister to take a relook at the languages.", added CM Siddaramaiah. He also said the he would also urge India Prime Minister Narendra Modi by writing him a letter regarding the same and will seek a revision in regulations to conduct these examinations.

He also added that only the government schools teaching subjects in the regional language (Kanada) is sad. He also mentioned that it is a misconception amongst the people that 'only the students who study in the private English medium schools are talented and can secure a decent job.'

He also urged for making the Kannada language mandatory for all school children till the 10th standard in Karnataka.

