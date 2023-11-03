 Linguistic Minority College Can’t Remove Employee In Contravention Of KEA: Karnataka High Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLinguistic Minority College Can’t Remove Employee In Contravention Of KEA: Karnataka High Court

Linguistic Minority College Can’t Remove Employee In Contravention Of KEA: Karnataka High Court

Dismissing an appeal filed by Rajarajeshwari Dental College and Hospital, the high court said it could not, in this case, go by the submission that the apex court in TMA PAI (case) has differentiated unaided minority educational institutions from other educational Institutions, whereby the provisions of Section 98(1) of the 1983 Act cannot be invoked.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka HC | Photo: PTI

A college cannot hide behind the linguistic minority tag and remove employees in contravention to the provisions of the Karnataka Education Act (KEA), 1983, the High Court of Karnataka has said.

Dismissing an appeal filed by Rajarajeshwari Dental College and Hospital, the high court said it could not, in this case, go by the submission that the apex court in TMA PAI (case) has differentiated unaided minority educational institutions from other educational Institutions, whereby the provisions of Section 98(1) of the 1983 Act cannot be invoked.

"The reason for this is obvious: the 1983 Act is a plenary legislation which enjoys a very strong presumption of validity,” the bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit said, dismissing the appeal.

The college had terminated one Dr Sanjay Murgod from service in June 2021, which he had challenged before a single judge bench. The single judge bench had ordered his reinstatement with immediate effect in January 2023. This was challenged in the appeal by the college.

The division bench, in its judgment on the appeal, noted that the provision of Section 98 of the KEA Act which protects employees from termination is still valid. 

The HC also said that if the law was intended to exclude unaided educational institutions, it would have been clearly mentioned.

The HC said that Section 97 and 98 protects all employees of educational institutions. 

“The underlying philosophy of these provisions is that an employee whose tenure is secured will be in a better position to discharge his duties efficiently and that is necessary in public interest. 

"It hardly needs to be emphasised that the education and educational institutions play a pivotal role in nation building and therefore a legislature rightly feels the need for protecting tenure of service and conditions of these employees. 

"In a sense, these provisions aim at social security as well, like the Labour Laws do for the workmen,” the HC said.

The HC also dismissed the contention that the said college was governed under the Dentists Act, 1948 and therefore the KEA 1983 was not applicable to it. 

Dismissing the petition, the HC said, “The provisions of the 1948 Act in essence intend to regulate the standard of professional education whereas the provisions of Sections 97 & 98 of the 1983 Act in substance intend to secure the service conditions of employees of Educational Institutions. Thus, they are poles apart. By no stretch of imagination, one can be read into the other.”

Read Also
Karnataka KMAT Admit Card 2023 Out Tomorrow At kmatindia.com
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: 'Students From India See Ireland As Rewarding,' Says Barry O'Driscoll, Education In...

FPJ Exclusive: 'Students From India See Ireland As Rewarding,' Says Barry O'Driscoll, Education In...

MU Introduces Four-Year UG Courses For Non-Autonomous Colleges

MU Introduces Four-Year UG Courses For Non-Autonomous Colleges

Centre Starts Rs 80,000 Worth Scholarship For North East Students

Centre Starts Rs 80,000 Worth Scholarship For North East Students

UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule 2023: Interviews Start On Nov 20

UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule 2023: Interviews Start On Nov 20

Manipur: Churachandpur Schools Shut Down Amid Kuki Students Organisation's 48-Hour Protest

Manipur: Churachandpur Schools Shut Down Amid Kuki Students Organisation's 48-Hour Protest