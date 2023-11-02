Karnataka KMAT Admit Card 2023 Out Tomorrow At kmatindia.com

Representative image

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will issue the the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 admit card tomorrow, November 3. Candidates appearing for the entrance test can download the KMAT 2023 hall ticket through the official website, kmatindia.com.

Candidates will need their registration number and password to download the KMAT hall ticket. The details that will be mentioned on the hall ticket include name, photograph, signature, exam date, venue, exam day instructions and other details.

As per the given schedule, the admit cards for the Karnataka KMAT exam 2023 will be made available at 4 pm. The examination authority will conduct the KMAT entrance exam on November 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

The KMAT exam will be held online in a computer based test mode for 2 hours duration. The exam will have a total of 120 questions. The questions will be from three sections which include verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability and logical reasoning sections.

How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website, kmatindia.com.

Click on the KMAT 2023 admit card link available

Enter your login details

The Karnataka KMAT admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.