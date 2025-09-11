Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Sparks Political Row After Attending ABVP Event | IANS

Bengaluru: After Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar sang the RSS anthem in the Karnataka Assembly, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara participated in an ABVP event, which has stirred huge controversy within the Congress party.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is an all-India student organisation with ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

Parameshwara attended an event organised by the ABVP, related to the 500th Jayanthi of freedom fighter Rani Abbakka, in Tiptur town of Tumakuru district on Wednesday.

The ABVP also organised a 'Rath Yatra' to commemorate the sacrifices of Rani Abbakka. A video that surfaced shows Parameshwara paying floral tribute to the statue of Rani Abbakka, with an ABVP banner also visible.

State Home Minister G. Parameshwara Reacts To The Controversy

Reacting to the controversy, Parameshwara, speaking to the media in Bengaluru, clarified that he had not participated in any ABVP programme. "On the way, the Rani Abbakka procession was passing by. I was with local MLA K. Shadakshari. They invited me to pay floral tribute to Rani Abbakka. In that context, I stopped my car, went there, and paid floral tribute to the statue of Rani Abbakka," he stated.

Karnataka: State Home Minister G. Parameshwara says, "I have not attended any ABVP program. When I went to Tiptur for a review meeting, there was a procession passing through the street. I inquired about it and was told it was in honor of Rani Abhaka, whose contribution to Indian… pic.twitter.com/JN12zCM9Qd — IANS (@ians_india) September 11, 2025

Parameshwara further stated, "I have not attended any ABVP event, and if they want to create controversy, let them do so. No one can question my ideological commitment. I am a true Congressman, and I will die as a Congressman. Political rivals are indulging in propaganda against me. I have not attended any ABVP event."

"There are many political adversaries both within the party and outside. One among them is raising this. The people will see through these cheap tricks. Everyone in the state knows what Parameshwara stands for; they know my politics for the last 35 years. I don’t have to prove it again," Parameshwara added.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar created a huge controversy by singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly. After the development created a furore, Shivakumar apologised.

The development is likely to escalate the infighting within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka.

The strife within the Congress unit has intensified with the high command sacking senior leader K.N. Rajanna, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, from the cabinet. This was seen as a victory for the Dy CM Shivakumar camp, as Rajanna was at the forefront of opposing Shivakumar and was demanding more Dy CM posts and also the removal of Shivakumar from the post of state party president.

However, Shivakumar landed in trouble when he sang the RSS anthem in the state Assembly while trying to taunt BJP leaders. After realising the adverse impact within his party, Shivakumar apologised. His statement that Chamundi Hills is not exclusive to Hindus is being seen as a damage control measure.

With Parameshwara suspecting the role of party insiders in raising the issue of his 'participation' in the ABVP event, the controversy is likely to escalate the infighting. Parameshwara is the seniormost politician in the Congress party in the state, and Rajanna had stated that in the event of a change of guard in Karnataka, Parameshwara, a Dalit, should become the Chief Minister.

