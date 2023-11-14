 Karnataka Head Cover Ban: 'Unfortunate That Such Orders Are Issued Under Congress Rule', Says Omar Abdullah (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka Head Cover Ban: 'Unfortunate That Such Orders Are Issued Under Congress Rule', Says Omar Abdullah (Watch)

Karnataka Head Cover Ban: 'Unfortunate That Such Orders Are Issued Under Congress Rule', Says Omar Abdullah (Watch)

He said it was a matter of disappointment that it was the Congress which had taken such a decision, not the BJP.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Omar Abdullah with Rahul Gandhi | File

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice-president, Omar Abdullah seems disappointed with the Congress party after the Karnataka government banned any kind of head covers during recruitment exams in the state today. While talking to the Press he said that the Muslims are being targeted with such orders.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir was addressing a party workers rally, at Kunzar area of Gulmarg constituency in Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Unfortunate that Congress took this decision

He said it was a matter of disappointment that it was the Congress which had taken such a decision, not the BJP. "Why should the government interfere in this? And such orders are passed through which Muslims are targeted. When all this used to happen in Karnataka earlier, it would not surprise us because there was the BJP government at that time," he said.

"I request Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the order that has been issued in Karnataka and work on revoking this order," Abdullah told reporters after a party function in Baramulla.

KEA banned head covers to stop malpractices in exams

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) earlier today banning the head covers said that the order is part of the efforts to stop malpractices during exams like use of Bluetooth devices.

The official notice released states, "Any garment or cap that covers head, mouth or ears” at the exam hall has been banned from now onwards."

The announcement by KEA came prior to various board and recruitment exams to held on November 18 and 19 across the state.

(Inputs from PTI)

Read Also
Karnataka: KEA Bans Head Cover During Exams; Allowed Mangalsutras & Toe Rings
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Head Cover Ban: 'Unfortunate That Such Orders Are Issued Under Congress Rule', Says Omar...

Karnataka Head Cover Ban: 'Unfortunate That Such Orders Are Issued Under Congress Rule', Says Omar...

Children's Day 2023: These are Educational Institutes Named After Pandit Nehru

Children's Day 2023: These are Educational Institutes Named After Pandit Nehru

Check CUET UG, PG 2024 Schedule & Exam Pattern

Check CUET UG, PG 2024 Schedule & Exam Pattern

Kerala HC Rules In favor Of OBC Candidate For Admission To IIM Kozhikode's PhD Course

Kerala HC Rules In favor Of OBC Candidate For Admission To IIM Kozhikode's PhD Course

Karnataka: KEA Bans Head Cover During Exams; Allowed Mangalsutras & Toe Rings

Karnataka: KEA Bans Head Cover During Exams; Allowed Mangalsutras & Toe Rings