Karnataka Head Cover Ban: 'Unfortunate That Such Orders Are Issued Under Congress Rule', Says Omar Abdullah (Watch)

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice-president, Omar Abdullah seems disappointed with the Congress party after the Karnataka government banned any kind of head covers during recruitment exams in the state today. While talking to the Press he said that the Muslims are being targeted with such orders.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir was addressing a party workers rally, at Kunzar area of Gulmarg constituency in Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Unfortunate that Congress took this decision

He said it was a matter of disappointment that it was the Congress which had taken such a decision, not the BJP. "Why should the government interfere in this? And such orders are passed through which Muslims are targeted. When all this used to happen in Karnataka earlier, it would not surprise us because there was the BJP government at that time," he said.

"I request Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the order that has been issued in Karnataka and work on revoking this order," Abdullah told reporters after a party function in Baramulla.

KEA banned head covers to stop malpractices in exams

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) earlier today banning the head covers said that the order is part of the efforts to stop malpractices during exams like use of Bluetooth devices.

The official notice released states, "Any garment or cap that covers head, mouth or ears” at the exam hall has been banned from now onwards."

The announcement by KEA came prior to various board and recruitment exams to held on November 18 and 19 across the state.

