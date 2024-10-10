Karnataka Government Withdraws Grace Marks Policy For SSLC 2025 Exams

Representative Image

Karnataka's Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, has announced that the Karnataka Secondary Education Assessment Board (KSEAB) will no longer award grace marks to students.

Starting this year, grace marks will not be given for SSLC exams.

Previously, SSLC students received grace marks to improve their results and reduce cheating. In the 2024 Karnataka SSLC exam, over 1.5 lakh students received 20 percent in grace marks, with 10 percent awarded during the COVID period and another 10 percent as part of recent reforms. With this change, the 10 per cent granted during COVID will also be eliminated.

During the announcement, the minister stated that students should not fear these reforms, emphasizing that grace marks are unnecessary. He noted that incidents of copying during exams have decreased since last year's reforms, and students are now well-informed about the examination system, experiencing no fear or confusion.

According to previous trends, the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam for 2025 is expected to take place in March-April 2025, with results likely announced by May 2025. The complete date sheet for the KSEAB SSLC board exam 2025 is expected to be released by December 2024, and students can access it on the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.