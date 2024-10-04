 Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Mop Up Round Schedule OUT; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Mop Up Round Schedule OUT; Check Details Here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Mop Up Round Schedule OUT; Check Details Here

The mop-up round of counselling is not open to candidates who have been given seats in central universities or under the All India Quota (AIQ).

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Representational Pic

The schedule for the NEET UG mop-up round counselling has been made public on the Karnataka Examination Authority's official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. The NEET UG mop-up round option entry process would take place from October 7 to October 14, 2024, with an 11 AM deadline.

The mop-up round of counselling is not open to candidates who have been given seats in central universities or under the All India Quota (AIQ).

Eligibility criteria

The next mop-up round of the KEA NEET UG counselling is open to candidates who were not given a seat during the first or second rounds of the counselling process. Candidates who forfeited their previous seat assignment have another opportunity to reapply for counselling and consider their alternatives in this round.

Read Also
Supreme Court To Hear NEET PG Petition Today: A Timeline Of Events So Far
article-image

How to apply?

FPJ Shorts
Asha Negi Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience In Her Early 20s: 'A Coordinator Was Trying To Brainwash Me...'
Asha Negi Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience In Her Early 20s: 'A Coordinator Was Trying To Brainwash Me...'
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check
HDFC Bank Shares Slips On NSE Despite Morgan Stanley & Citi Group Acquiring Stake Worth ₹755 Crore & Other Block Deals
HDFC Bank Shares Slips On NSE Despite Morgan Stanley & Citi Group Acquiring Stake Worth ₹755 Crore & Other Block Deals
Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities For 2024-25!
Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities For 2024-25!

-Check out cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/, the official website.
-Choose your preferred discipline (medical or dental) after logging into your account.
-Once you choose a discipline, a list of universities will be displayed on your site.
-Next to each college option, enter your priority number.
-Complete the form and attach any required paperwork before submitting it.
-For future reference, take a screenshot or print a copy of the completed form.

Required documents:

-NEET UG 2024 Admit Card and Scorecard
-Class 10 and 12 marksheet and certificate
-Character certificate
-Migration certificate (if applicable)
-Category certificate (if applicable)
-Six passport-size photographs
-Photo ID proof (example, Aadhaar card, PAN card)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check

Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities...

Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities...

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Mop Up Round Schedule OUT; Check Details Here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Mop Up Round Schedule OUT; Check Details Here

Want To Study In Mumbai University? Apply For THESE PG & UG Programs By October 15

Want To Study In Mumbai University? Apply For THESE PG & UG Programs By October 15

Supreme Court Postpones NEET PG 2024 Hearing; Resumption Expected After Dussehra

Supreme Court Postpones NEET PG 2024 Hearing; Resumption Expected After Dussehra