 Karnataka: Decision on Hijab ban is in students’ favour, says education minister
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: Decision on Hijab ban is in students’ favour, says education minister

Karnataka: Decision on Hijab ban is in students’ favour, says education minister

Madhu Bangarappa, the education minister of Karnataka, stated on Tuesday that the Congress government will make a "decision that will benefit all students."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Decision on Hijab ban is in students’ favour, says education minister | Representative

The state's education minister, Madhu Bangarappa, said on Tuesday that the Congress government will make a "decision that will benefit all students" a day after academics met with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the hijab ban in educational institutions and textbook changes implemented by the previous BJP administration.

Bangarappa declined to comment on the hijab controversy due to the ongoing legal proceedings, but he did say that “The case is currently in the court and the law department will fight it legally. It would be wrong to comment on it further. But we will take a decision that will benefit all students.”

About 30 academicians presented CM Siddaramaiah with a memorandumon Monday in Bengaluru that included a number of proposals for reforming the educational system.

In the document, they urged the government to lift a prohibition on students wearing the hijab to school, claiming that "thousands of girls are deprived of education due to the hijab controversy."

Six students from a government pre-university college in the Udupi district protested after being denied access to courses because they were wearing a headscarf in December 2021, sparking a stir in the state. On January 31 of last year, the Karnataka high court heard the case after the state government issued an order prohibiting students wearing the hijab from entering classes. Although the high court determined that wearing the hijab is not "essential" to practising Islam, the Supreme Court forwarded the matter to a bench led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud in October of last year.

Read Also
Karnataka: After hijab ban controversy, Bible in school triggers row in Bengaluru; right-wing calls...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Decision on Hijab ban is in students’ favour, says education minister

Karnataka: Decision on Hijab ban is in students’ favour, says education minister

IIT Bombay launches new science programme to encourage rural women in STEM

IIT Bombay launches new science programme to encourage rural women in STEM

CUET UG 2023: Day 4 records 73.33% attendance; UGC chairman confirms

CUET UG 2023: Day 4 records 73.33% attendance; UGC chairman confirms

35 lakh class 10 students failed and are unable to enrol in class 11: Ministry of Education

35 lakh class 10 students failed and are unable to enrol in class 11: Ministry of Education

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10th result to be out soon at mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10th result to be out soon at mahresult.nic.in.