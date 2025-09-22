Karnataka Board 2026 Exam Dates Out: KSEAB SSLC Class 10, 2nd PUC 12 Timetable Announced; Check Full Schedule Here

Karnataka Board Time Table 2026 | Image: Canva

Karnataka Board Time Table 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the provisional schedule of the SSLC (Class 10) and Second PUC (Class 12) exams for the academic year 2025-26. The schedule provides students and parents with an advance preview of the subject-by-subject exam schedule and allows them to plan their preparation accordingly.

Exam Dates Announced

According to the provisional schedule, the Class 10 examinations will take place from March 18 to April 1, 2026, and the Class 12 exams from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The timetable is for all streams, i.e., language, science, commerce, and vocational subjects.

How to Access the Timetable

Registered students are able to download the preliminary schedule from the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This provides a comprehensive plan in advance to all students in the state.

Window for Raising Objections

Individuals or parents who want to raise objections against any aspect of the timetable may do so from September 20 to October 9, 2025. Objections should be sent both by email at chairpersonkscab@gmail.com and as a hard copy to the Chairperson, KSEAB, 6th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru – 560003. Objections received after the final date will not be entertained.

Next Steps

Upon considering all legitimate objections, the final schedule will be issued by KSEAB. Students are requested to visit the official site on a regular basis for any updates. The early announcement gives students a valuable opportunity to strategise their studies and revision before board examinations.

Karnataka Board Time Table 2026 For SSLC Class 10 (Tentative)

March 18, 2026: First Language

March 20, 2026: Mathematics, Sociology

March 23, 2026: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

March 25, 2026: Second Language

March 28, 2026: Social Science

March 30, 2026: Third Language

April 1, 2026: Junior Technical School Subjects

Karnataka Board Time Table 2026 For 2nd PUC Class 12 (Tentative)

February 28, 2026: Kannada, Arabic

March 2, 2026: Geography, Statistics, Psychology

March 3, 2026: English

March 4, 2026: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 5, 2026: History, Home Science

March 6, 2026: Physics

March 7, 2026: Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology

March 9, 2026: Chemistry, Education, Basic Maths

March 10, 2026: Economics

March 11, 2026: Logic, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science

March 12, 2026: Hindi

March 13, 2026: Political Science

March 14, 2026: Accountancy

March 16, 2026: Sociology, Maths

March 17, 2026: Hindustani Music, Electronics & Hardware, Apparels Made-ups & Home Furnishings, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness