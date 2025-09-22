Karnataka Board 2026 Exam Dates Out: KSEAB SSLC Class 10, 2nd PUC 12 Timetable Announced; Check Full Schedule Here

Karnataka Board Time Table 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the provisional schedule of the SSLC (Class 10) and Second PUC (Class 12) exams for the academic year 2025-26. The schedule provides students and parents with an advance preview of the subject-by-subject exam schedule and allows them to plan their preparation accordingly.
Exam Dates Announced
According to the provisional schedule, the Class 10 examinations will take place from March 18 to April 1, 2026, and the Class 12 exams from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The timetable is for all streams, i.e., language, science, commerce, and vocational subjects.
How to Access the Timetable
Registered students are able to download the preliminary schedule from the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This provides a comprehensive plan in advance to all students in the state.
Window for Raising Objections
Individuals or parents who want to raise objections against any aspect of the timetable may do so from September 20 to October 9, 2025. Objections should be sent both by email at chairpersonkscab@gmail.com and as a hard copy to the Chairperson, KSEAB, 6th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru – 560003. Objections received after the final date will not be entertained.
Next Steps
Upon considering all legitimate objections, the final schedule will be issued by KSEAB. Students are requested to visit the official site on a regular basis for any updates. The early announcement gives students a valuable opportunity to strategise their studies and revision before board examinations.
Karnataka Board Time Table 2026 For SSLC Class 10 (Tentative)
March 18, 2026: First Language
March 20, 2026: Mathematics, Sociology
March 23, 2026: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
March 25, 2026: Second Language
March 28, 2026: Social Science
March 30, 2026: Third Language
April 1, 2026: Junior Technical School Subjects
Karnataka Board Time Table 2026 For 2nd PUC Class 12 (Tentative)
February 28, 2026: Kannada, Arabic
March 2, 2026: Geography, Statistics, Psychology
March 3, 2026: English
March 4, 2026: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 5, 2026: History, Home Science
March 6, 2026: Physics
March 7, 2026: Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology
March 9, 2026: Chemistry, Education, Basic Maths
March 10, 2026: Economics
March 11, 2026: Logic, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science
March 12, 2026: Hindi
March 13, 2026: Political Science
March 14, 2026: Accountancy
March 16, 2026: Sociology, Maths
March 17, 2026: Hindustani Music, Electronics & Hardware, Apparels Made-ups & Home Furnishings, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness