CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Strict LOC Guidelines For Class 10, 12 Exams; Check Details

CBSE Board Exam 2026 | Official Website

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued detailed guidelines to schools that submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2025-26 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The move aims to avoid errors in students' data and prevent board examination issues. Students can view and download the CBSE LOC guidelines at cbse.gov.in.

Accuracy in Student Data Stressed

As per the notice, schools are required to authenticate student and parent name spellings, date of birth, and subject combinations as identical to school records. Mis-spellings in details such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Urdu, or Sanskrit subject codes should be kept away, since these have a direct bearing on eligibility for an examination.

CBSE LOC Guidelines | Official Notification

Correction Window Available Till Deadline

In a major concession, CBSE has permitted schools to get corrections done even after the final submission of the LOC, if it is completed before the last date. If there are extra fees involved with changes, they can be paid online. This measure ensures that genuine errors do not penalise students at a later stage.

Data Verification Slip for Students

To further ensure accuracy, CBSE will issue a "data verification slip" after submission of the LOC. The schools are required to communicate the slip to the candidates, and they can verify and bring errors to notice. Corrections may be effected between October 13 and October 27, 2025. But once this is done, no more name changes, date of birth changes, or subject changes will be accepted.

Parallel Updates for CWSN Candidates

Schools have also been asked to update information of Children With Special Needs (CWSN) on the parallel portal so that facilities may be properly provided at the time of examinations.

Last Reminder to Schools

CBSE has again clarified that schools should be careful while giving LOC and registration information for Classes IX and XI too. The Board reiterated that its new steps are intended to reduce mismatches and safeguard students from last-minute hassles.