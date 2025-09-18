 CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Strict LOC Guidelines For Class 10, 12 Exams; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Strict LOC Guidelines For Class 10, 12 Exams; Check Details

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Strict LOC Guidelines For Class 10, 12 Exams; Check Details

CBSE has issued strict guidelines for schools submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and 12 exams 2025-26, stressing accurate student details. A correction facility will remain open until the last date, along with a verification slip for students. After October 27, no changes in names, DOB, or subjects will be allowed.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Board Exam 2026 | Official Website

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued detailed guidelines to schools that submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2025-26 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The move aims to avoid errors in students' data and prevent board examination issues. Students can view and download the CBSE LOC guidelines at cbse.gov.in.

Accuracy in Student Data Stressed

As per the notice, schools are required to authenticate student and parent name spellings, date of birth, and subject combinations as identical to school records. Mis-spellings in details such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Urdu, or Sanskrit subject codes should be kept away, since these have a direct bearing on eligibility for an examination.

CBSE LOC Guidelines

CBSE LOC Guidelines | Official Notification

Correction Window Available Till Deadline

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Preparations For 5th Groundbreaking Ceremony Worth ₹5 Lakh Crore Investments
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Preparations For 5th Groundbreaking Ceremony Worth ₹5 Lakh Crore Investments
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Strict LOC Guidelines For Class 10, 12 Exams; Check Details
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Strict LOC Guidelines For Class 10, 12 Exams; Check Details
Delhi Court Quashes Ex-Parte Gag Order Restraining Journalists From Reporting 'Defamatory' Publications On Adani Group
Delhi Court Quashes Ex-Parte Gag Order Restraining Journalists From Reporting 'Defamatory' Publications On Adani Group
The Lost Bus OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award-Winner Matthew McConaughey's Film
The Lost Bus OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award-Winner Matthew McConaughey's Film

In a major concession, CBSE has permitted schools to get corrections done even after the final submission of the LOC, if it is completed before the last date. If there are extra fees involved with changes, they can be paid online. This measure ensures that genuine errors do not penalise students at a later stage.

Data Verification Slip for Students

To further ensure accuracy, CBSE will issue a "data verification slip" after submission of the LOC. The schools are required to communicate the slip to the candidates, and they can verify and bring errors to notice. Corrections may be effected between October 13 and October 27, 2025. But once this is done, no more name changes, date of birth changes, or subject changes will be accepted.

Read Also
CBSE Ends Additional Subject Option For Private Class 12 Students In 2026 Board Exams, Sparks...
article-image

Parallel Updates for CWSN Candidates

Schools have also been asked to update information of Children With Special Needs (CWSN) on the parallel portal so that facilities may be properly provided at the time of examinations.

Last Reminder to Schools

CBSE has again clarified that schools should be careful while giving LOC and registration information for Classes IX and XI too. The Board reiterated that its new steps are intended to reduce mismatches and safeguard students from last-minute hassles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DUSU Elections 2025: Vote Counting To Begin Tomorrow At DU North Campus

DUSU Elections 2025: Vote Counting To Begin Tomorrow At DU North Campus

KSET 2025 Registration Extended To September 24 At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Exam Scheduled For...

KSET 2025 Registration Extended To September 24 At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Exam Scheduled For...

Haryana: 3 Arrested For Duping Man Of ₹15 Lakh Over MBBS Admission For His Daughter

Haryana: 3 Arrested For Duping Man Of ₹15 Lakh Over MBBS Admission For His Daughter

DUSU Elections 2025: 35% Turnout By Afternoon, Voting Continues In Evening Shift

DUSU Elections 2025: 35% Turnout By Afternoon, Voting Continues In Evening Shift

KITE Distributes Robotics Kits To Schools Across Lakshadweep To Boost STEM Learning

KITE Distributes Robotics Kits To Schools Across Lakshadweep To Boost STEM Learning