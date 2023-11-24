Karnataka Ayush UG 2023 Counselling Extended: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Revised

Karnataka Ayush UG 2023 Counselling Extended | Representational Pic

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has prolonged the registration period for the Karnataka Ayush UG 2023 counselling, specifically for the stray vacancy round. This extension comes in response to a reduction in the qualifying percentile in NEET 2023. Prospective students aiming to pursue undergraduate programs in ayurveda, homoeopathy, and unani in Karnataka's colleges can avail this opportunity.

Key Dates:

Candidates can apply on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The revised deadline for registration and fee payment is November 27, 2023.



Eligibility Criteria:

Clearing Class 12 or 2nd PUC or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks is mandatory.

Reserved category candidates should have secured a minimum of 40% marks.

Successful qualification in NEET UG 2023 with the specified cutoff is a prerequisite.

Documents Required:

Karnataka AYUSH Application Form 2023

Receipt of Karnataka AYUSH Application Fee Payment

2 Passport Size Photographs

NEET 2023 Admit Card

NEET Score Card

Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets

Candidate’s Study Certificate

Caste and Caste Income Certificate

Domicile Certificate

Rural Study Certificate for 10 Years of Study (for Rural Quota)

Kannada Medium Study Certificate for 10 Years of Study (for Kannada Medium Quota)

This counselling process, applicable to 85% of state quota seats, provides an opportunity for eligible candidates to secure admission in the field of AYUSH.