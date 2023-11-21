Karnataka AYUSH PG 2023 : Round 2 Counselling Registrations Begin

Candidates who now meet the eligibility requirements can register for the Karnataka AYUSH NNET PG Counselling 2023 on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

The registration deadline has been set for November 23, and an updated seat allotment schedule will be announced shortly. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started registration for the second phase of AYUSH PG counseling 2023 following the announcement of a reduction in the PG cut-off.

All candidates, including those who are currently employed and those who did not register in advance, may submit their applications by November 23 at 11:59 p.m. for the second seat allotment. Candidates who have just enrolled must appear in person on November 24 for document verification.

On November 24, newly registered candidates must go through document verification. Applicants must provide two sets of photocopies, the completed application form, the AIAPGET 2023 scorecard, and an identity card for this process, in addition to all original documentation.

“NCISM, New Delhi, in its notice dated 10th November 2023 has lowered the cut-off percentile by 5 percentile across all categories for admission to PG AYUSH courses. In view of the lowering of the qualifying percentile for PG AYUSH courses, the KEA online registration portal is enabled for PG AYUSH counselling 2023,” said KEA in an official notice.

