UP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round 2 registration ends today

Today is the final day for eligible candidates to register for the stray vacancy round 2 of UP AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023, with the closing of the registration window on November 20, 2023. The opportunity is open for those interested in Ayurvedic, Unani, and Homeopathic programs, and the registration process can be completed on the official website, upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in.

Here are the key details candidates need to know:

Dates:

Registration deadline: November 20, 2023

Fees:

Registration fee: Rs 2,000

Security fee for government colleges: Rs 20,000

Security fee for private colleges: Rs 50,000

Eligibility:

Only candidates not allotted a seat in the first, second, third, or stray vacancy round 1 of AYUSH UG counselling for the state are eligible for this round.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website, upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in

Click on the registration tab

Complete the registration process and fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the registration fee and security deposit

Submit the form and download it for future reference

Documents Required for Verification:

Class 10 certificate or admit card

Class 12 certificate or admit card

NEET UG 2023 scorecard

Caste certificate (if required)

Domicile certificate

It's important to note that candidates who have previously registered in any of the preceding rounds are exempt from paying the registration fee and security deposit again. Aspiring students are advised to adhere to the given deadlines and procedures to secure their place in the UP AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023.

