 Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today
Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round registration closes today. Visit aaccc.gov.in, register, and lock choices before 11:55 PM. Seat allotment results on Nov 21.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round | Representational Pic

In a final call for eligible candidates, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced that the registration and choice-locking window for the special stray vacancy round of Ayush NEET counselling 2023 will close today, November 18. Aspiring students looking to secure seats in AYUSH courses can complete the registration process on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to register for the special stray vacancy round:

Visit the official website: Log on to aaccc.gov.in.

Locate and click on the registration link on the website.

Enter your NEET UG roll number, password, and the provided security pin to access the registration portal.

Complete the application form with the necessary details and proceed to pay the registration fee.

Submit the necessary documents as specified in the guidelines.

After completing the registration, submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

The schedule for the special stray vacancy round is as follows:

Last date to register and pay the fee: November 19, 2023, until 2 pm (payment window open until 5 pm)

Last date for choice filling or locking: November 19, 2023, choice locking from 2 pm till 11:55 pm

Processing of seat allotment: November 20, 2023

Seat allotment result: November 21, 2023

Reporting at the allotted institute: November 22, 2023, to November 27, 2023

Notably, candidates participating in this round are not permitted to upgrade their seats from any of the previous rounds. The special stray vacancy round seat allotment results are expected to be declared on November 21.

article-image
