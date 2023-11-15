AYUSH NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Registration 2023 Closes Tomorrow

AYUSH NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced that the registration for the third round of AYUSH NEET PG counselling 2023 will conclude tomorrow, November 16th, at 2 PM. Aspiring candidates can register on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.



This round of counselling is specifically for admission to 15% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government and government-aided institutions. It also includes seats for ayurvedic, siddha, unani, and homoeopathic medicine in central universities, national institutes, and deemed universities.



Candidates are reminded to complete the registration payment by 5 PM tomorrow. The choice-locking window will be open from 2 PM to 2:55 PM on November 16th. Results for the Ayush NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 are scheduled to be released on November 18th. Successful candidates must report to their respective institutions between November 19th and November 27th.



Notably, students allocated seats in this round won't have the option for a "free exit." According to an AACCC notification, those unsatisfied with the seat allotment can participate in the next round and utilize the choice-filling facility.



Looking ahead, the Ayush NEET counselling 2023 stray vacancy round is set to commence on November 29th. Candidates can fill choices from November 30th to December 3rd, and the results will be disclosed on December 6th.



The stray vacancy round will be held on the campuses of recognized universities from December 7th to December 16th. On December 7th, AACCC will provide deemed universities with the list of open positions and qualified applicants.

