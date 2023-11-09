AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Counseling Begins Today, Apply Directly Through Here

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 registration starts today | Representational Pic

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 round 3 counseling will be started by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) today for admissions to postgraduate MD, MS- Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy courses. Those who passed the Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (2023) can apply online at aaccc.gov.in, the official website.The AYUSH NEET PG choice filling for round 3 is scheduled to start from tomorrow, November 10.

The last date to apply is by November 13.

In their latest notification on eligibility criteria, the AACCC said, “Candidate who hold any seat through State/UT Counseling, and would have also been allotted a seat during R-3 of AACCC-PG Counseling , in that case, the State/UT seat stands canceled and he/she must join the R-3 allotted institute of AACCC-PG counseling.”

Enrolment Process

To enroll themselves in the Ayush NEET PG counseling, students are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link provided on the official website. After completing the registrations, candidates will be able to fill out the choices for the allotment round. Based on the choices entered, candidates will be allotted seats for the third round of counseling. The allotment results will be announced on the basis of the choices entered in the allotment round.

Ayush NEET PG counseling round 3 allotment results will be announced based on the choices entered in the allotment round. Candidates can also register for the counseling through the direct link given here.

Ayush NEET PG Counselling Registration



Documents required

Candidates have to produce the following documents if allotted a seat. Original documents are required along with 2 attested photocopies.

Provisional allotment letter issued by the AACCC.

AIAPGET-2023 admit card issued by the NTA

AIAPGET-2023 rank card issued by the NTA

Class 10, 12 pass certificate and mark sheet

Mark sheets of BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS

BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS degree certificate.

Twelve months Compulsory Rotatory Internship Completion Certificate - Candidates should have completed their compulsory rotatory internship on or before October 31, 2023.

Permanent registration certificate to the allotted Institute on or before December 1, 2023.

Date of Birth certificate and eight passport size photographs.

Medical fitness certificate and caste certificate if required.