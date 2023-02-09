e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: 317 nursing college students fall sick after eating hostel food; FIR registered

Karnataka: 317 nursing college students fall sick after eating hostel food; FIR registered

The college principal Shanthi Lobo said a few students showed symptoms of vomiting and fatigue and were taken to the hospital on Monday and discharged that evening, while others attended classes.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
The medical team and doctors visited the hostel and took samples of food and water for testing | Representational pic
Follow us on

Bengaluru: As many as 137 students of the college for nurses here have fallen sick after having taken hostel food and a first information report (FIR) has been registered in connection with a suspected case of food poisoning, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint from a surveillance officer of Dakshina Kannada district Dr Jagadish, the police said they registered the FIR. In the complaint, Jagadish said contaminated food was provided to the students on Monday. He alleged that the management erred by not submitting a report to the district administration on the incident.

Today, representatives of the college management, parents, and police officials held a meeting to discuss the issue.

Read Also
Gujarat: Teacher suspended for allegedly asking Class 8 girl student to say 'I love you'; classmates...
article-image

At the meeting, the parents raised issues about the quality of food, water, and facilities at the hostel. Repeated cases of food poisoning were taking place every year and the management did not take the issue up.

The college principal Shanthi Lobo said a few students showed symptoms of vomiting and fatigue and were taken to the hospital on Monday and discharged that evening, while others attended classes.

100 students fell sick and were hospitalised, she said. The college would be shut until the problem is solved, she said.

The principal said the issue raised by the parents would be considered. More than 20 students were still in the hospital and their health was stable, she said. The management said it would foot the medical bills.

Assistant commissioner of police (south) Dhanya said the management gave an assurance that the problem would be addressed. The police said they would come forward to help the parents if the management failed to set things right, she said.

The medical team and doctors visited the hostel and took samples of food and water for testing. Meanwhile, the district administration instructed a medical team to closely monitor the situation.

Read Also
BMC Budget 2023: India's richest municipal corporation makes cuts in education expenditure
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IIT Bombay to release CEED, UCEED Part A cutoff today; know more

IIT Bombay to release CEED, UCEED Part A cutoff today; know more

Tamil Nadu: Stalin govt expands free breakfast scheme for primary schools students

Tamil Nadu: Stalin govt expands free breakfast scheme for primary schools students

Karnataka: 317 nursing college students fall sick after eating hostel food; FIR registered

Karnataka: 317 nursing college students fall sick after eating hostel food; FIR registered

Children starting school at age 4 more likely to attend college: Study

Children starting school at age 4 more likely to attend college: Study

Gujarat: Teacher suspended for allegedly asking Class 8 girl student to say 'I love you'; classmates...

Gujarat: Teacher suspended for allegedly asking Class 8 girl student to say 'I love you'; classmates...