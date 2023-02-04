BMC Budget 2023: India's richest municipal corporation makes cuts in education expenditure

e-Paper Get App
The share of education in overall expenditure has been reduced significantly from 7.33% to 6.36% in BMC Budget 2023.

Musab QaziUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Representational image
Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reduced its expenditure on education to Rs. 3,347 crore in its budget for 2023-24 compared with Rs. 3,370 allocated in 2022-23. The share of education in overall expenditure has also been reduced significantly from 7.33% to 6.36%.

The budget for the civic body's education department was presented on Saturday by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to the Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, followed by the release of the general budget. The overall outlay of the civic body has increased from last year's budget estimate of Rs. 43,607 to Rs. 45,949. 

For the first time since 1985 and only the second time since the BMC's formation in 1889, the BMC’s annual budget this year will be presented by the municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal. This is because the civic body has no sitting corporators. Elections are yet to take place since the term of previous councilors ended in March last year.

Read Also
Mumbai: Eye on election, BMC to present budget today; expected to reach ₹ 50,000 crores
