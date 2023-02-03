Mumbai: Eye on election, BMC to present budget today

File

Mumbai: The BMC, India's richest corporation, is all set to present its budget on Saturday. This budget will be having an eye on the forthcoming election of the civic body.

Every year, there will be over a 10% increase in the BMC budget, so this year also it is expected to reach up to Rs 50,000 cr.

BMC has undertaken many big projects. Projects like coastal road, sewage treatment plants, road concretisation, Mumbai beatification, construction of Goregaon-Mulund link road, construction of super speciality hospitals, rejuvenation of five major rivers of Mumbai, construction of homes under PAP and Ashray Yojana and laying of new water pipeline are some of the big projects which require huge monetary provision.

It will be interesting to see what measures BMC takes to generate its revenue.

BMC's main source of income is property tax. Every year, the civic body collects around Rs 7,000 crore from property tax and around Rs 800 crore from the GST. BMC has to spend a huge amount on its employees' salaries, therefore, it will have to search for some new source of income.

Infrastructure, health, and transparency in administration in focus

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also directed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal to incorporate issues of pollution control, improvement of health infrastructure, beautification and transparency in administration in the budget. Shinde also directs to install air purifier towers like in Delhi, Gurgaon and Lucknow.

It has been seen that fire incidents have increased in Mumbai and Mumbai Fire Brigade is playing a big role to tackle the issue. In January, BMC has started the process of recruiting 910 jawans. The civic body will also bring new and imported machinery for fire fighting. Therefore, there will be monetary provisions for this too.

In the 2022-23 budget, the BMC had made a provision of Rs 26,000 crore on basic infrastructure, out of that only 37% of money has been spent.

After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came into power, many projects like the desalination of water, tunnel laundry climate action plan and proton therapy for cancer patients were put in cold storage. So, it is interesting to see what provision will be made for this project in today's budget.

