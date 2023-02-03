Raigad ZP to spend Rs 7.61 cr to tide over water scarcity | Representative Image

Alibaug: The Raigad Zilla Parishad will spend Rs7.61 crore over the next two to three months to alleviate water scarcity in 1,238 villages, a senior official said on Friday. The figure includes Rs80 lakh that will be spent to remove sludge from wells to deepen them, Raigad ZP chief executive officer Kiran Patil said.

“Water will be supplied through tankers on trucks and bullock carts to 258 villages and 688 wadis, for which a sum of Rs3.44 crore has been earmarked. We will also spend Rs 1,19crore to repair 22 items related to water projects here,” Patil said.

