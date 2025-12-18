 Odisha: 1 Student Dies, 2 Others Injured As Portion Of School Wall Collapses In Koraput
Odisha: 1 Student Dies, 2 Others Injured As Portion Of School Wall Collapses In Koraput

A class 3 student, Premananda Bhatra, was killed and two others injured when a four-foot wall collapsed at the Gandhi Nagar Ashram residential school for SC/ST students in Odisha’s Koraput district. The injured were treated locally and at the district hospital. An inquiry committee, led by the Jeypore sub-collector, has been formed to investigate the incident.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Odisha: 1 Student Dies, 2 Others Injured As Portion Of School Wall Collapses In Koraput | File Pic (Representative Image)

Koraput: A class 3 student was killed and two others injured after a portion of a wall collapsed at a state-run residential school in Odisha's Koraput district, police said on Thursday.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Gandhi Nagar Ashram (for SC and ST students) at Kotpad on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as eight-year-old Premananda Bhatra. The injured students were initially taken to Kotpad for treatment and later referred to the district headquarters hospital at Jeypore.

"One of the injured students was discharged after preliminary treatment and has returned to the hostel, while the other, who suffered a leg injury, is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital," said district welfare officer Sunil Kumar Tandi.

Officials said the incident occurred within the hostel premises. A four-foot-high wall with an inauguration plaque suddenly gave way.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Tandi said an inquiry committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Jeypore sub-collector. "The committee will conduct a detailed inquiry and submit its report to the district collector for necessary action," he said.

The Gandhi Nagar Ashram School, managed by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Department, offers education from Classes 1 to 8 and caters to children from SC and ST communities.





