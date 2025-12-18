 New Delhi: Central Govt May Increase Overseas Scholarships For Tribal Students From 20 To 50
The central govt is considering increasing the number of National Overseas Scholarships for Scheduled Tribe students from 20 to 50, as informed by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram. The scheme, managed by the Ministry of External Affairs & Tribal Affairs, supports tribal students pursuing higher studies abroad. Oram highlighted past govt efforts for tribal welfare during the discussion.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Image: Canva

New Delhi: The central government may consider increasing the number of scholarships given to tribal students wishing to go abroad for higher studies from the present 20 to 50, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The National Overseas Scholarship for Schedule Tribes (ST) students is implemented through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the funds are released to ST students studying abroad through the MEA by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

"We can increase the number of overseas scholarships given to tribal students from present 20 to 50," Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said during Question Hour.

When an opposition member questioned why the number of overseas scholarships is so low, Oram hit back, saying the opposition, when in power for a long period, hardly did anything for the welfare of the tribals.

He said it was Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who first created the Tribal Affairs Ministry for the welfare of the tribal communities.

