JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allotment Released For First Round At josaa.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

JoSAA Counselling 2025 | Official Website

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) declared the first mock seat allotment for JoSAA 2025 counselling. The allotment provides candidates with an idea of which course and institute they could be allotted based on their existing preferences. Currently, the JoSAA 2025 choice filling and registration process is active on the official portal at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA is streamlining the counselling procedure for rank holders of JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2025 for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. The candidates are advised to register and provide their choices of college and courses by the deadline on June 12, 2025.

The JoSAA has published the initial mock seat allotment for JoSAA 2025, following the preferences entered by candidates up to 8 PM on June 8, 2025. Another mock seat allotment will be released on June 11, 2025, considering candidates' filled choices up to June 10, 2025.

By June 12, 2025, candidates must complete their academic course selection and register for JoSAA 2025. Following the deadline, JoSAA will conduct data reconciliation, verification, and validation on June 13, 2025, to lock inputs for seat allocation.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on June 14, 2025. After the result announcement, the online reporting process will start on the same day and run through to June 18, 2025.

For candidates who were given a seat in Round 1, the seat acceptance fee must be paid before June 18, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Here's How To Check Mock Seat Allocation

Step 1: Go to the official website-- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link JoSAA Counselling 2025 mock seat round 1 allocation

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the mock seat allotment results will appear on the screen

Note: Download the JoSAA mock seat allotment results and take a print out for the future reference.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Direct Link