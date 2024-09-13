 Joint CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here, Cut-off To Be Announced Soon
Candidates can view and download their results from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, using their application number and date of birth.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 09:01 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results | NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination results for June 2024. Candidates can now check and download their CSIR NET Results 2024 from the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Those who took the CSIR UGC NET June exam 2024 can access their results using their application number and date of birth.

To download your CSIR NET Result 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click the link labeled “CSIR UGC NET 2024 June Result.”

In the new tab, enter your application number, date of birth, and the provided code.

Click the “Submit” button to view your CSIR NET Result 2024 on the screen.

Check and download your result, and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download CSIR UGC NET 2024 Scorecard

The NTA released the CSIR UGC NET 2024 final answer key on Wednesday, September 11.

A total of 2,25,335 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 1,63,529 candidates appeared, as per the shift-wise data shared by the NTA. The testing agency conducted the exam in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts at 348 examination centres in 187 cities across the country.

CSIR UGC NET cut-offs 2024 are yet to be announced. However, it is expected to publish the number of qualifying candidates and cut-off details at csirnet.nta.ac.in in soon. The provisional answer key was made available on August 9 and candidates were allowed to challenge by August 11.

