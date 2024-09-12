 CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Final Answer Key Released, Result Soon, Here’s The Download Link
CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Final Answer Key Released, Result Soon, Here's The Download Link

The provisional key was issued on August 9, with objections accepted until August 1. For detailed steps on accessing the key, read more.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results | NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination. Candidates can download it from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in. The results are likely soon.

The CSIR UGC NET exam was held from July 25 to 27. This examination determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges.

Major updates seen in the final answer key include:

- One question from the Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences paper (September 25) has been dropped.

- Several questions from the Mathematical Sciences paper (September 25) and one question from the Life Sciences paper (July 26, 1st shift) have multiple correct answers.

According to the information bulletin, candidates will receive marks for incorrect questions only if they attempted them. For questions with multiple correct answers, marks will be awarded to candidates who attempted any of the correct options, except in Part C of Mathematical Sciences, where all correct answers must be identified to receive credit.

CSIR NET final answer key direct link

The provisional answer key was released on August 9, and the objection window closed on August 11. With the final answer key now available, the NTA is expected to announce the exam results soon.

article-image

Steps to Download the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Final Answer Key:

1. Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the "CSIR UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2024" link on the homepage.

3. Download the PDF and review the correct answers.

4. Print the answer key for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

