UGC NET June 2024: Answer Key OUT For August 27 To September 5 Exam Dates, Direct Link To Download Here

The UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key for the exam dates August 27 to September 5 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the examination on these dates can download the provisional key from the official NTA UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The release was announced on Wednesday, September 11.

Candidates can also visit nta.ac.in to access the UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key. To download the key, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth.

- The Answer Key for the exam dates August 27 to September 5 can be checked directly on the website.

Answer Key Challenge:

- Candidates who wish to challenge the Answer Key can do so by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The NTA has stated that challenges will only be accepted with receipt of the processing fee.

- The challenge duration is from September 11 to September 13 (until 11:50 PM).

- The last date for payment of the processing fee is September 13 (until 11:50 PM).

- Payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Challenges will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised, and the final result will be based on this revised Answer Key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge. The finalized key after expert review will be final.

Earlier, the provisional answer key for exam dates August 21, 22, and 23, 2024, was released, with objections accepted until September 9, 2024. The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024, in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and Shift 2 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

How to Download the UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key:

1. Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login details.

4. Click on submit, and the answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Print the key for future reference.

For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.