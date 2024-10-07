JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2025 To Close Today; Check How To Apply

JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2025 | Representational Image

Official registration for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 will end today, October 7, 2024. The test is conducted by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Interested and qualified candidates who haven't registered yet can do so by going to navodaya.gov.in, the official website. The deadline was extended till today October, the previous deadline for applications was September 23, 2024.

Eligibility criteria



Only students enrolled in Class V in a district may apply for admission to JNV within that district. To apply for admission to JNVs through JNVST, a candidate must be a bonafide resident of the district in which the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located and enrolled in class V in that district.

How to apply?

Students must submit an application for the JNV 2025 entrance exam by providing their date of birth and registration number.

-Visit navodaya.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the JNVST Class 6 entrance form 2024 link from the homepage.

-Complete the form with the necessary information.

-Pay the application cost and upload the required files.

-Send in the completed form and print a copy for your records.

JNVST 2025



There will be two phases to the JNVST 2025: on January 18, and on April 12, 2025. The majority of states and union territories will take the exam on January 18, but certain areas, like as portions of Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and West Bengal, will be the focus of the exam on April 12. There will be 80 questions in the entrance exam, worth a total of 100 marks.