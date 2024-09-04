IIT JAM 2025: Want To Register? Check List Of Documents You Need!

IIT JAM 2025 Registration | Official Website

IIT JAM 2025 Registrations: The application process for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 is currently underway. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can fill out the application form to register themselves.

The candidates will need to upload a list of dicumnet while filling out the application form online. It is important for the candidates to keep the documents ready beforehand in order toavaiod last-minute hassle and completed the application form within the given time-frame.

List Of Required Documents

1. Applicant's photograph (In HD quality)

2. Applicant's signature photograph (In HD quality)

3. Aadhar Card

4. PAN Card

5. Address proof

6. Voter ID

7. Minority Certiifcate (If Applicable)

8. Disability Certificate (If Applicable)

The application form has been made available to the public on IIT JAM's official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The application deadline is October 11, 2024.

Candidates of any nationality and age are eligible to sit for the IIT JAM exam. Anyone who completes their required degrees by 2025 is also eligible to take the test.

The exam is set to be conducted on February 2, 2025, across seven subjects, including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics, in a computer-based testing (CBT) format.

How Can I Register For IIT Jam 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the application's homepage link.

Step 3: Right now, enter the required login details.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with correct information.

Step 5: Upload the appropriate and legitimate documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the form to complete the enrollment process.

Step 8: Save a copy for later use after downloading it.

Since the email address provided by the candidate for JAM 2025 will be used for all correspondence, candidates must ensure that it is valid. Candidates also need to supply their personal mobile number. It is recommended that they use this number for the duration of the admissions procedure.

Even if a candidate wants to take two test papers, they should only submit one application. A candidate may face rejection if they submit multiple applications. Candidates cannot submit more than one application.

Degrees You Can Pursue With IIT JAM

M.Sc.

M.Sc. (Tech.)

MS (Research)

M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree

Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.

M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.