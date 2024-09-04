AIBE 19 Exam 2024 Registration Process Begins; Check Full Schedule Here

Representative Image

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19 or XIX) schedule and registration have been released by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The exam is scheduled to take place on November 24, 2024.

The AIBE 19 application forms are available at allindiabarexamination.com.

The test admit cards will be available on November 24.

Eligibility Criteria

All recent law graduates with the necessary minimum AIBE eligibility marks, if any, who have completed a 3-year or 5-year LLB are eligible to apply for the AIBE. The AIBE does not have a set age limit. Additionally, candidates should be aware that before taking the AIBE exam, they must register with a state bar council.

Candidates from the general and OBC categories need to get at least 45% in order to pass the All India Bar Examination. Candidates who identify as SC, ST, or disabled must receive at least 40% of the possible marks to pass the bar exam.

Application Fees

The information indicates that candidates from the SC and ST categories must pay an application cost of Rs. 2,560, while those from the General and OBC categories must pay an application fee of Rs. 3,560.

How to register?

-Check out allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.

-Click the "Registration link AIBE-XIX" on the homepage.

-Fill out the application form and finish the register on the page that is forwarded.

-Pay the application cost and upload the necessary files.

-After going over every detail on the form, submit it.

-Make a copy to refer to later.

The window is open as of today, September 4, and it will stay open through October 25. October 28 is the last day to pay the exam cost, and October 30 is the deadline for making corrections to application forms that have already been filed.

Important Dates



Registration process/ Fee Payment begins - September 3, 2024

Registration process ends - October 25, 2024

Last date of fee payment through online mode - October 28, 2024

Last date of correction in registration form - October 30, 2024

Admit card release - November 18, 2024

Exam - November 24, 2024