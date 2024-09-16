 JNVST 2025: NVS Extends Class 6 Admission Registration Deadline Till September 23, Apply Here
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the registration window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 for admission to Class 6. The previous deadline of September 16 has now been extended to September 23.

Students interested in applying for Class 6 admission for the 2025–2026 academic year can fill out the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya admission form by visiting the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST 2025 will be conducted in two phases: January 18 and April 12, 2025 and the results are expected to be announced by March 2025 for summer-bound JNVs and by May 2025 for winter-bound JNVs.

Documents Required

- Candidate’s signature

- Parent’s signature

- Candidate’s photograph

- Aadhaar card/Residence certificate

- Certificate signed by parent and candidate, verified by the headmaster

Eligibility Criteria

- Educational Qualification: Candidates must be studying in Class 5 in the same district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located. Only bona fide residents of the district and students currently studying in Class 5 in that district are eligible. Students who have completed Class 5 in previous academic sessions are not eligible to apply.

Age Limit: Applicants must be born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for “Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2025” on the homepage.

3. Register and complete the required information.

4. Submit the relevant documents and pay the application fee.

5. Submit the JNVST Class 6 application form and print it for future reference.

The official notice states: “NVS will release only two wait lists to address vacancies that may arise due to candidates' unwillingness or non-submission of essential certificates. The entire admission process for the 2025-26 session will be closed by December 31, 2025.”

