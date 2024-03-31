 JNVST Results 2024: Check Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Class 6 And 9 Exam Results On navodaya.gov.in
JNVST Results 2024: Check Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Class 6 And 9 Exam Results On navodaya.gov.in

Students who took part in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Classes 6 and 9 can check their results on the official website of NVS. The JNV cut-offs are anticipated to be released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in the near future.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Freepik Image

The JNVST Results 2024 for Classes 6 and 9 have been announced by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Students who took part in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Classes 6 and 9 can check their results on the official website of NVS, which is navodaya.gov.in.

The Class IX admission test occurred on February 10, 2024, and lasted for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The exam was conducted in English or Hindi. The Class 6 admission test for JNV took place in two stages - the first stage on November 4 and the second stage on January 20, 2024.

Steps To Check Results

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Key in login credentials.

Step 4: Click 'Submit'.

Step 5: The result will now open on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

The JNV cut-offs are anticipated to be released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in the near future. The announcement of the cut-off marks will consider several factors, including the number of students who took the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, and the cut-off trends from previous years.

Candidates can choose to visit the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in order to acquire more information.

