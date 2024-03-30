 Delhi DoE Announces Class 5, 8, 9 & 11 Results On edudel.nic.in
Delhi DoE Announces Class 5, 8, 9 & 11 Results On edudel.nic.in

Delhi DoE Announces Class 5, 8, 9 & 11 Results On edudel.nic.in

Check out the recently released results for Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 by the Delhi Directorate of Education. View and download your results on the official website edudel.nic.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
representative image

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) announced today, March 30, 2024, that the results for Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 have been released. Students, parents, and guardians can view the results on the official website edudel.nic.in.

How to download the result?

Visit the official website, edudel.nic.in.

Open the exam/re-exam page.

Select class and enter required credentials.

Results will be displayed

Download and print a hard copy for future reference.

Jammu And Kashmir Board Announces New Date For Class 12 Physical Education Exam
article-image

The Directorate of Education, Delhi has recently released the final exam results for classes 3, 4, 6, and 8. These results can be downloaded from the website edudel.nic.in. The exams took place at the school level in February-March 2024.

