 JNU To Confer Honorary Doctorate Degree On Tanzanian President
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJNU To Confer Honorary Doctorate Degree On Tanzanian President

JNU To Confer Honorary Doctorate Degree On Tanzanian President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Tanzanian President Hassan, with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan | UN

New Delhi: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is on a four-day visit to India, will be conferred an honorary doctorate by Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday, according to the Education Ministry. President Hassan arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit.

"The first woman President of Tanzania will be honoured with an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) by Jawaharlal Nehru University for her pivotal role in fostering stronger India-Tanzania relations, promoting economic diplomacy, and achieving success in regional integration and multilateralism.

"She proudly acknowledges herself as a "product of Indian education", attributing it to her ITEC training at NIRD, Hyderabad," the Education Ministry posted on social media site X.

Read Also
Anti-National Slogans on JNU Campus Walls; Administration To Form Committee To Investigate Repeated...
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Tanzanian President Hassan, with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties.

Before of the talks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Tanzanian president's visit is an opportunity to take the long-standing ties between the two countries to "new levels".

Earlier in the day, the visiting leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10.

Read Also
ABVP Writes To JNU Admin Over 'Bhagwa Jalega', 'Free Kashmir' Slogans On Campus
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JNU To Confer Honorary Doctorate Degree On Tanzanian President

JNU To Confer Honorary Doctorate Degree On Tanzanian President

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Stray Vacancy Round Starts Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Stray Vacancy Round Starts Today at mcc.nic.in

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: 'Books Allow Children To Imagine And Create A World,' Says...

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: 'Books Allow Children To Imagine And Create A World,' Says...

Suicides By Students Can Come Down Only If Parents Back Off From Unrealistic Expectations, Say...

Suicides By Students Can Come Down Only If Parents Back Off From Unrealistic Expectations, Say...

IIT-Madras Student Found Dead In Railway Tracks Near Andhra Border

IIT-Madras Student Found Dead In Railway Tracks Near Andhra Border