 Anti-National Slogans on JNU Campus Walls; Administration To Form Committee To Investigate Repeated Incidents
Slogans like "Indian-Occupied Kashmir", "Free Kashmir", "Bhagwa Jalega" scribbled on the School of Languages building wall have gone viral on X.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
JNU campus | Representational pic

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration will constitute a committee soon to look into the repeated incidents of 'anti-national' slogans raised on campus, an official said here on Monday.

It comes a day after pictures of slogans like "Indian-Occupied Kashmir", "Free Kashmir", and "Bhagwa Jalega" scribbled on the School of Languages building wall went viral on social media.

The walls have now been repainted by the administration. "We are waiting for a report from our chief security officer and based on its suggestions, steps will be taken to deal with the issue," JNU Rector Satish Chandra Garkoti told PTI. 

Garkoti said the university has planned to constitute a committee to look into the repeated incidents of "anti-national" slogans on its campus.

ABVP Writes To JNU Admin Over 'Bhagwa Jalega', 'Free Kashmir' Slogans On Campus
