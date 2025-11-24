BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

BSEB STET 2025 Answer Key | Official Website

BSEB STET 2025 Answer Key: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the provisional answer key and response sheets for the Bihar STET 2025 exam today, November 24, on its official website at bsebstet.org. Candidates can access the answer key using their login credentials starting from 12 pm. The link will remain active until November 27, 2025.

Overview of Exam and Eligibility

The STET 2025 test, held from October 14 to November 16, 2025, in CBT mode, consisted of two papers: Paper-I was meant for aspirants for Secondary-level teaching, and Paper-II is meant for Higher Secondary aspirants. There were MCQs that did not carry any negative marking.

Check and Raise Objections

Candidates can now check their performance with the Provisional Answer Key. In case there is any discrepancy or objection, it should be submitted online on the given link "Click here for Objection STET 2025". Objections can be submitted at Rs 50 per question. Any submitted objection will be scrutinised by the Official Committee.

Qualifying Criteria

Candidates need to obtain minimum marks to qualify:

-General category: 50%

-BC: 45.5%

-EBC: 42.5%

-SC/ST/PwBD: 40%

Qualifying candidates will be eligible for teaching positions in the Secondary or Higher Secondary level. The provisional answer key helps candidates to calculate their probable scores before official results are announced. It gives them a chance to challenge perceived errors and is an element of transparency in the evaluation process.

BSEB STET Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bsebstet.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link “STET 2025 Answer Key” on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the BSEB STET Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the BSEB STET Answer Key 2025 and take a print out for future reference.