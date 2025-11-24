BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Closes Soon; Check Selection Process Here

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 | onlinebssc.com

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Inter Level Recruitment 2025 will conclude on November 27, 2025. Candidates can apply on the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com. Students must pay the examination cost before November 25, 2025.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Initially, the commission issued 12,199 positions, but the number of openings has been raised by 10,976, bringing the total to 23,175 positions.

Out of the total vacancies, 10,142 posts are unreserved, while the remaining positions are allocated across various categories: 3,212 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 219 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 3,974 for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 2,562 for Backward Classes (BC), 767 for Backward Class women, and 229 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Additionally, 7,394 posts are set aside for women under the 35% horizontal reservation policy.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Applicants may submit their applications by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “BSSC 2nd Inter Level recruitment 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form with correct personal, educational, category details, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of three stages: a preliminary written examination, a main examination, and a skill test for posts where it is required. The preliminary exam will include 150 objective-type questions from General Studies, General Science, Mathematics, and Mental Ability, with a total duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes. Additionally, there will be a negative marking scheme, deducting 1 mark for each incorrect answer.

Read the official notice

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Minimum marks

The minimum qualifying marks for the preliminary exam vary by category to ensure fair assessment. Candidates from the General category must score at least 40%, while the cutoff for Backward Classes (BC) is 36.5%. Those belonging to the Most Backward Classes (MBC) need a minimum of 34%, and candidates from the SC/ST categories are required to secure at least 32% to qualify.