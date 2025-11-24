 RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
The RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website of the regional RRBs. The Board plans to administer the computer-based test between November 27 and January 16, 2026. Aspirants are required to provide their registration number and password (date of birth) to download their admit card.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 | rrb.digialm.com

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) issued the RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025. Applicants who wish to take the Group D test can view and obtain the admit card from the official website of the regional RRBs. This recruiting drive will fill 32438 openings across the business.

Aspirants are required to provide their registration number and password (date of birth) to download their admit card.

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: How to download?

All applicants who wish to take the exam can download the admit card by following the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link for RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Documents required

Candidates appearing for the RRB Group D exam 2025 must carry a printed copy of their admit card downloaded from the official website, along with a valid government-issued photo ID such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence. If issued, the exam city intimation slip should also be brought to the centre, along with recent passport-sized photographs as per the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The Board plans to administer the computer-based test between November 27 and January 16, 2026.  The exam will have 100 questions, with 25 each for General Science and Mathematics, 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning, and 20 for General Awareness and Current Affairs.

