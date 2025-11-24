CMAT 2026 Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here

CMAT 2026 Registration | cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration procedure for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on November 24, 2025. Those who wish to apply for the CMAT 2026 can do so on the CMAT's official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline. Those in the last year of a Bachelor's Degree whose results will be announced before the start of admissions for the academic year 2026-27 are also eligible for CMAT-2026.

CMAT Registration 2026: Application fees

The application cost is ₹2500/- for general male aspirants. The application fee for female, Gen-EWS, SC/ST, PwD/PwBD, *OBC-(NCL) and third gender candidates is ₹1250/-. The charge should be paid online.

CMAT 2026: Exam pattern

The CMAT test consists of 100 questions with a maximum score of 400 marks. The question paper will be in English only. Candidates will receive four marks for each correct response to each question. Each wrong response will deduct one mark from the total score. Unanswered/unattempted questions will result in no marks.

CMAT Registration 2026: Important dates

The deadline for a successful final transaction of the fee is November 25, 2025. The correction window will be available on November 26 and will close on November 28, 2025.

CMAT Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit an application for the exam, aspirants need to follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Step 4: Now, login to the account and then fill out the application form.

Step 5: Next, pay the application fee and then submit.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further need.

Direct link to apply

About the CMAT exam 2026

NTA will conduct CMAT-2026 as a three-hour entrance examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to assess candidates' abilities in various segments such as Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship for admission to Management Courses in the Academic Session 2026-27.