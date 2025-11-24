Ahmedabad Student Files Harassment Complaint After Man Allegedly Kisses Her In Lift; Accused Turns Out To Be Inspector

CCTV Check Reveals Inspector as Accused in Student’s Harassment Complaint | File Pic (Representative Image)

A routine harassment complaint filed by a 19-year-old BBA student in Vejalpur, Ahmedabad, has taken an unexpected turn after police discovered that the alleged offender is Inspector Barkat Chavda, currently serving at the Gandhinagar control room. The student had initially identified the man only as a resident of the sixth floor, but subsequent inquiry and CCTV checks helped police confirm his identity, as per the Times of India report.

Incident Inside Lift Leaves Teen Traumatised

The young woman, who was visiting her family during a college break, told police that the incident occurred on Wednesday night while she was on her way to her maternal uncle’s flat. According to the FIR, the man allegedly placed his hand on her shoulder and kissed her cheek without consent as the lift ascended. He reportedly continued his inappropriate behaviour until residents entered on the ninth floor, after which he stepped out on the sixth, as per the report.

According to the TOI report, the student, who has been undergoing treatment for depression for two years, said she was too shocked and overwhelmed to react immediately. She later confided in her cousin and collapsed due to emotional distress.

CCTV Footage Secured; Society Members Being Questioned

Vejalpur inspector R. M. Chauhan confirmed that the accused is indeed Inspector Chavda. He added that CCTV footage from the lift has been seized for examination but cannot be made public owing to the sensitivity of the case. Investigators have begun recording statements from the society’s chairman and other residents who may have relevant information.

Formal FIR Filed After Helpline Call

The following day, the student reached out to women’s helpline 181, which guided her through filing a formal complaint. The FIR was registered on Thursday, enabling the police to initiate a full inquiry.

Investigation in Progress

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway, and appropriate action will depend on the findings. The case has sparked concern as the accused holds a position entrusted with public safety.