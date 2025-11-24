Indian Man Visiting Grandchild In Canada Convicted Of Harassing Schoolgirls; Deportation Ordered | X

Sarnia: A 51-year-old Indian man visiting Canada to meet his newborn grandchild has been convicted of criminally harassing two teenage girls outside a high school in Sarnia, leading to his deportation and a ban on re-entry, according to a report by The Winnipeg Sun.

The man, identified as Jagjit Singh, had travelled to Canada in July on a six-month temporary visa.

Court finds conduct 'unacceptable'

According to the report, Singh repeatedly appeared near the school’s smoking area between September 8 and 11, where he approached girls, tried to speak with them and tried to take photographs alongside them. One teen initially refused but later posed in the hope that he would leave. Instead, Singh sat between two girls, moved into their personal space and gestured for more photos. After the second picture, he placed his arm around one of the girls, compelling her to stand up and push him away.

Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski described his behaviour as inappropriate for the setting. “You had no business attending the property of (that) high school,” she said, adding that “this type of conduct will not be tolerated,” according to the report. Singh, who does not speak English, was arrested on September 16 and initially charged with sexual interference and sexual assault. He was granted bail but was detained again after a second complaint surfaced from the same date.

During the latest hearing, Singh pleaded not guilty to sexual interference but admitted to the lesser charge of criminal harassment. Canada Border Services Agency officers were present in court, prepared to take him into custody immediately.

Victim statements, probation and deportation

Victim impact statements from both girls were read in court. One teen said the incident had shaken her sense of safety and left her feeling intimidated around older men and men of Singh’s ethnicity. The second girl said the experience had affected her mental health and made her anxious in public spaces.

Singh was handed a short jail term and a three-year probation order that bars him from contacting the girls, approaching locations linked to them or being near anyone under 16 except his newborn grandchild. He is prohibited from coming within 100 metres of schools, parks, pools, playgrounds or community centres. Singh had booked a return flight for 30 December but was seeking an earlier departure following the conviction.