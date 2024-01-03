JNU Introduces Online Faculty Appraisal System, Faces Opposition From Teachers' Association

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

The faculty promotion process at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been made much more efficient with the introduction of an online appraisal form application system.

According to a senior JNU official, the new system seeks to streamline the appraisal form submission process by adopting a digital strategy that does away with paperwork and promotes effective record-keeping. This program, which ushers in a paperless and streamlined process, is part of the university's larger digital initiatives.

"This system will benefit the teaching staff at the university by completely digitising the appraisal form submission system, and help in paperless record keeping and upkeep," a top official at JNU told PTI.

As per an official statement from the university, JNU is now the nation's first central university to introduce an online version of the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) for faculty evaluations.

JNUTA against the move

The online appraisal system, according to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA), may complicate promotions by adding layers of bureaucracy, which is why they are objecting.

JNUTA President DK Lobiyal contended that the UGC order from 2018 already had an annual reporting system in place. Lobiyal claims that adding a second digital layer could make things more complicated and bureaucratic.

Lobiyal further stated that department heads' evaluations will be the basis for the faculty's performance evaluation, which will be rated as either "satisfactory" or "not satisfactory," possibly creating opportunity for bias.

The JNUTA had previously highlighted that over 250 teachers had been awaiting promotions for over seven years, despite meeting the eligibility criteria. The administration was instructed to start a new, open procedure after the high court recently reversed two cases in which the university had denied promotions.

What is APAR?

Faculty members can self-evaluate their yearly performance using the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR), which they can then submit to the university's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) online. Form submissions and assessments are made easier at different stages of the workflow hierarchy by the online platform.