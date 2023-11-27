JKSSB Jr Engineer Provisional Answer Key Released At jkssb.nic | Representative image

Under the direction of Controller of Examinations Reyaz Ahmed Malik, the exam conducting body, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), has made available the preliminary answer key for the written exam for JKSSB Jr. Engineer 2023, which was held on November 19, 2023.

The examination was held for the Junior Engineer (Civil) position in the Public Works (R&B) Department's UT Cadre. Candidates who took the test can get the preliminary answer key on the official website, www.jkssb.nic.in, by checking and downloading it.

On three working days beginning on November 20, candidates may voice complaints to the answer key in the offline method at the JKSSB office located in the Zamzam building, Rambagh Srinagar, Panjtirithi, Jammu, and CPO Chowk.

Applicants who find inconsistencies in the answer key have the option to object by following certain procedures. They must submit their complaints or representations using the format and performance that are specified in this article.

Candidates are required to provide paper copies of any supporting documentation that substantiates their objection. Furthermore, each question must be paid for via an account draft made payable to the Accounts Officer, J&K Services Selection Board, for Rs. 200. Notably, if there are good and reasonable objections, this cost is refundable.

How to download answer key:

Go to jkssb.nic.in, the official website.

Select the Junior Engineer (Civil) Answer Key link from the homepage.

There will be a screen display of the answer key.

Examine and obtain the solution manual.

Print this page off for your records.