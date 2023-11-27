 JKSSB Jr Engineer Provisional Answer Key Released At jkssb.nic
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJKSSB Jr Engineer Provisional Answer Key Released At jkssb.nic

JKSSB Jr Engineer Provisional Answer Key Released At jkssb.nic

Under the direction of Controller of Examinations Reyaz Ahmed Malik, the exam conducting body, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), has made available the preliminary answer key for the written exam for JKSSB Jr. Engineer 2023, which was held on November 19, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
JKSSB Jr Engineer Provisional Answer Key Released At jkssb.nic | Representative image

Under the direction of Controller of Examinations Reyaz Ahmed Malik, the exam conducting body, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), has made available the preliminary answer key for the written exam for JKSSB Jr. Engineer 2023, which was held on November 19, 2023.

The examination was held for the Junior Engineer (Civil) position in the Public Works (R&B) Department's UT Cadre. Candidates who took the test can get the preliminary answer key on the official website, www.jkssb.nic.in, by checking and downloading it.

On three working days beginning on November 20, candidates may voice complaints to the answer key in the offline method at the JKSSB office located in the Zamzam building, Rambagh Srinagar, Panjtirithi, Jammu, and CPO Chowk.

Applicants who find inconsistencies in the answer key have the option to object by following certain procedures. They must submit their complaints or representations using the format and performance that are specified in this article.

Candidates are required to provide paper copies of any supporting documentation that substantiates their objection. Furthermore, each question must be paid for via an account draft made payable to the Accounts Officer, J&K Services Selection Board, for Rs. 200. Notably, if there are good and reasonable objections, this cost is refundable.

How to download answer key:

Go to jkssb.nic.in, the official website.

Select the Junior Engineer (Civil) Answer Key link from the homepage.

There will be a screen display of the answer key.

Examine and obtain the solution manual.

Print this page off for your records.

Read Also
UKPSC Draftsman Answer Key 2023 Out Now
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JKSSB Jr Engineer Provisional Answer Key Released At jkssb.nic

JKSSB Jr Engineer Provisional Answer Key Released At jkssb.nic

IIT Madras: Launch Of Center Equipping Students For Changing Professional Landscape

IIT Madras: Launch Of Center Equipping Students For Changing Professional Landscape

Bengaluru: Nursery School Building Collapse Hours Before Classes

Bengaluru: Nursery School Building Collapse Hours Before Classes

US Embassy In India Implements Strict Passport Rules For Student Visas

US Embassy In India Implements Strict Passport Rules For Student Visas

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Registration Closes Nov 30; Know How To Apply

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Registration Closes Nov 30; Know How To Apply