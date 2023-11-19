UKPSC Draftsman Answer Key 2023 Out Now

The UKPSC is holding a recruitment drive to fill 64 draftsman positions in various departments | Pixabay (Representational)

The draftsman recruitment exam 2023 provisional answer keys for papers 1 and 2 have been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). On the UKPSC website, ukpsc.net.in, candidates who took the exam on November 5th can now view the answer key. Should applicants notice any inconsistencies on the UKPSC draftman answer key 2023, they may file an objection. By November 23, objections can be submitted via the official website, ukpsc.net.in. To voice objections, a non-refundable fee of Rs 50 per challenge is required.

The UKPSC is holding a recruitment drive to fill 64 draftsman positions in various departments. These positions are paid at level 6, which ranges from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

The written exam and document verification are the first steps in the selection process for the UKPSC draftsman position. There were two sessions for the written test. Math, general studies, and general Hindi were covered in the first session. Post-specific subjects were covered in the second session. The exam had a total of 250 marks and was given in two-hour sessions. In order to be considered for selection, candidates must additionally meet the requirements specific to the post.

Steps to download answer key

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in.

Select the "Draftsman examination 2023: Provisional answer key (Paper-1) and provisional answer key (Paper-2)" link from the homepage.

Candidate will be redirected to a new login page.



Review and download the answer.

Print this page out for your records.

