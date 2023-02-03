Uttarakhand: Nine booked for leaking UKPSC recruitment exam paper

Nine students were arrested for leaking question papers of recruitment exams for assistant and junior engineer posts | Representative Photo

Dehradhun: Nine people were booked on Friday for their alleged involvement in the leak of examination papers for recruitment to posts of assistant and junior engineers by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.

The FIRs were lodged against the nine accused after a Special Investigations Team (SIT) looking into the case found their involvement in leaking the exam papers, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The FIR has been filed at Haridwar's Kankhal police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act and the Anti-Corruption Act, it added.

In recent months, several paper leak cases have been unearthed in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Our government is committed to reform the entire system. Those found involved in irregularities in recruitment examinations will not be spared. "

An SIT investigation was immediately ordered into complaints of paper leak of the examinations held for the recruitment of AEs/JEs (assistant engineers and junior engineers).

The guilty have been booked. It will be ensured that stern action is taken against them." People involved in irregularities in recruitment examinations have been sent to jail earlier as well, he added.

Dhami also pointed out that arrangements are being made to ensure that recruitment examinations are held in a transparent manner. "No injustice against the youth of the state will be permitted. We will soon have the country's biggest anti-copying law," Dhami said.

