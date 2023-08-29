JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Application Open For 69 Civil Judge Posts, Last Date To Apply September 17

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 | Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). The application process begins on August 27 and the last date for candidates to submit the application form is September 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates can edit their applications from September 18 to September 20. The preliminary examination will be conducted on October 8.

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 | jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years.

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category have to pay a fee of ₹1000, while those from the reserved category must pay a fee of ₹500. The PHC candidate is not required to pay the fee.

Steps to apply for JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, under the recruitment tab, click on the online application.

Now click on the application link for Civil Judge posts.

Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee.

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.